Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,149.63 on Monday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $629.21 and a 1-year high of $1,195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,038.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $936.78.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

