Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Discovery by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Discovery by 69.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 619,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after acquiring an additional 253,438 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 65,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Discovery by 23.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $40.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

