Redwood Investments LLC Purchases 23,769 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCE. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 21.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $37.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.49. Arco Platform Limited has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $59.49.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $38.84 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

