Redwood Investments LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 145,067 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,011,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,749,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $571,038.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,825,774.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,708 shares of company stock worth $11,725,333 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Shares of FIVN opened at $181.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -343.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.84 and its 200-day moving average is $146.84. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $187.99.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.