Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

