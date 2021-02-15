Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Expedia Group (EXPE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE):

2/12/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $138.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $117.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $136.00 to $168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Expedia is benefiting from moderation in the cancellation of bookings. Further, improving performance of Vrbo remains a positive. Growing bookings via Vrbo is benefiting the company. Additionally, cost-saving initiatives of the company remain tailwinds. Also, Expedia’s strengthening global lodging portfolio is a major positive. Further, its strong supply acquisition efforts, strategic investments and product innovation endeavors remain key catalysts. Further, the company remains optimistic about cost-control initiatives that will help in countering the coronavirus-induced disruptions. However, headwinds in the global travel industry owing to the pandemic are primary concerns. Further, sluggishness in the company’s trivago segment remains an overhang. The stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

2/1/2021 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

1/22/2021 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

1/21/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $145.00 to $154.00.

1/15/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $115.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Expedia is currently suffering from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Disruptions in the global travel space resulting in softness in travel trends remain major overhangs for the company’s bookings. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. Additionally, sluggishness in the trivago segment remains another headwind. Further, weakening momentum across retail and B2B segments of the company is impacting its top line negatively. Nevertheless, improving performance of Vrbo remains a positive. Also, cost-saving initiatives of the company are acting as tailwinds. Further, its strong supply acquisition efforts and product innovation endeavors are other positives. However, intensifying competition in the online travel space remains a risk. Further, leveraged balance sheet of the company is a major concern.”

1/4/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $146.51 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $153.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Get Expedia Group Inc alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.