RDA Financial Network Sells 1,323 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

RDA Financial Network cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 149,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.9% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

USMV opened at $68.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.