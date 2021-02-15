RDA Financial Network Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $227.26 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $230.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

