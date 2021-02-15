RDA Financial Network Buys 1,257 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 238.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 107,535 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,364,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,140.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 35,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,200,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

BNDW stock opened at $81.09 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $82.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.