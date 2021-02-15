RDA Financial Network Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in NIKE were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $142.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $224.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

