RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) is GW&K Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. RBC Bearings accounts for approximately 1.1% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 2.32% of RBC Bearings worth $104,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 46.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 199.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 215.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 103.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of ROLL traded up $1.93 on Monday, hitting $185.74. 2,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,576. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.89. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $189.97.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 6,318 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $1,140,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,572 shares of company stock valued at $12,283,754 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.