Raymond James Reiterates “$86.00” Price Target for Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on Newmont (NYSE:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NEM. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.24.

NYSE NEM opened at $58.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. Newmont has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.14.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

