Raymond James Raises XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $140.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.96.

XPO opened at $121.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.94, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.15 and a 200 day moving average of $101.31. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

