Raymond James Raises Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$99.00

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$91.50 to C$99.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$101.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$97.88.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$92.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$7.67 billion and a PE ratio of 29.91. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$52.36 and a 1 year high of C$94.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 39.90%.

In other Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.65, for a total transaction of C$265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,599 shares in the company, valued at C$3,369,445.35. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.00, for a total transaction of C$255,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,653,240. Insiders have sold 18,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,274 in the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

