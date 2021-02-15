Raymond James Raises Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Price Target to $34.00

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UFS. UFS raised shares of Domtar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domtar from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised shares of Domtar from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $35.62 on Friday. Domtar has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Domtar in the third quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Domtar by 34.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

