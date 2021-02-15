Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 18,477 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 80,334.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in CBRE Group by 413.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

CBRE stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $71.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

