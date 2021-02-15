Rational Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 69,900.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 18,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 22,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO traded up $13.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $507.83. 75,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,800. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

