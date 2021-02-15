Rational Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.7% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $5,539,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $352.75. The stock had a trading volume of 155,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

