Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,285,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,029,000 after purchasing an additional 181,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.15.

SPOT traded up $7.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $339.70. The company had a trading volume of 54,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,310. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $370.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.95.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

