Qwertycoin (QWC) Market Cap Hits $648,660.74

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 54% higher against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $648,660.74 and $4,910.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000176 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 76% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 73% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 83.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

