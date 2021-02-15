Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Up 35.1% in January

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the January 14th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Quhuo stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.13. 1,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,631. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Quhuo has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Quhuo will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quhuo stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

