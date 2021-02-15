QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Position Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.20% of QTS Realty Trust worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $80,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 209.6% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $89,000.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $63.69 on Monday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

QTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.