Qitmeer Price Reaches $0.0208 (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $526,974.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qitmeer has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Qitmeer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00060064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00272974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00085003 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00091345 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00093713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.42 or 0.00417525 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00186539 BTC.

Qitmeer Coin Profile

Qitmeer was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 152,860,690 coins. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io

Qitmeer Coin Trading

Qitmeer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

