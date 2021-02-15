Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Lifted by Analyst

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for DaVita in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 12th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. William Blair also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

DVA stock opened at $104.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.12.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,506,000 after buying an additional 1,428,625 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,972,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,843,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,723.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 268,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after buying an additional 184,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

