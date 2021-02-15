Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for II-VI Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for II-VI in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for II-VI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IIVI. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $89.92 on Monday. II-VI has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -817.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $783,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,993 shares in the company, valued at $39,104,874.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $122,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,379 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,349. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

