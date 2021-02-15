Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sonos, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sonos in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SONO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

SONO stock opened at $35.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Sonos by 6.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sonos by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 3.0% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Sonos by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 30,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $638,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,319.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $108,980.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,748.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 763,612 shares of company stock valued at $17,244,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

