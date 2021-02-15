Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Increased by Analyst

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nucor in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Nucor stock opened at $56.34 on Monday. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

