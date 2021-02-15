Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Nasdaq in a report released on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s FY2021 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $141.99 on Monday. Nasdaq has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $145.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,022 shares of company stock worth $2,265,308 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

