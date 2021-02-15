Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Raised by Analyst

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Equifax in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

Equifax stock opened at $177.19 on Monday. Equifax has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,908,000 after buying an additional 1,729,582 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 28.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,316,000 after purchasing an additional 460,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Equifax by 49.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,472,000 after purchasing an additional 346,879 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Equifax by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,086,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Equifax by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,901,000 after purchasing an additional 238,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

