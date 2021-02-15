Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Boosted by Truist Securiti

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ASGN in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ASGN’s FY2022 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $93.07 on Monday. ASGN has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $100.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.16. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter worth $1,629,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the third quarter worth $804,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the third quarter worth $714,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $978,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at $25,056,217.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $538,534.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,182,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

