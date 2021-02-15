Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Issued By Piper Sandler

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PAA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Shares of PAA opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 26.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.