Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for First Republic Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.06.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $155.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.36. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $166.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

