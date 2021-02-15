PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) Given a €94.40 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €94.40 ($111.06) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €87.28 ($102.69).

Shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) stock opened at €85.46 ($100.54) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €86.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83. PUMA SE has a 52-week low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 52-week high of €93.44 ($109.93). The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 178.04.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

