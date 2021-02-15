Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Position Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Proto Labs by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Proto Labs by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRLB shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.25.

Shares of PRLB opened at $197.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.73 and its 200-day moving average is $150.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

