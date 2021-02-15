ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Cut by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,375 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $17,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $87,000.

NOBL stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.81. 346,552 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.43. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

