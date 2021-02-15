ProAssurance (PRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect ProAssurance to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PRA stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

