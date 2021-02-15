Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Sells $65,900.00 in Stock

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director William James Farrell III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $65,900.00.

PDEX opened at $26.73 on Monday. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.20 million, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 17.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pro-Dex by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pro-Dex by 148.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pro-Dex by 771.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.4% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

