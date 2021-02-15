Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.2% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $59,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,306 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,219,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,325,000 after acquiring an additional 275,187 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,547,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,016,000 after acquiring an additional 350,211 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Shares of JPM opened at $141.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $430.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.28 and a 200 day moving average of $112.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $142.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

