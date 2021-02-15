PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

PPL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.01. 136,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. PPL has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PPL by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,405,000 after purchasing an additional 291,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,280,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,715 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,242,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in PPL by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after acquiring an additional 470,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PPL by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,247,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,161,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

