Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POSH shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

POSH traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,120. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $104.98.

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

