Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) (LON:PLP) PT Raised to GBX 610

Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) (LON:PLP) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 610 ($7.97) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) stock opened at GBX 564 ($7.37) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64. The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.85. Polypipe Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 369.85 ($4.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 620 ($8.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 549.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 483.44.

Polypipe Group plc manufactures and sells plastic piping, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

