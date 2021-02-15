Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) (LON:PLP) PT Raised to GBX 610

Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) (LON:PLP) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 610 ($7.97) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.
Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) stock opened at GBX 564 ($7.37) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64. The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.85. Polypipe Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 369.85 ($4.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 620 ($8.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 549.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 483.44.
About Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L)
