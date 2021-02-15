Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Up 73.6% in January

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the January 14th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Plumas Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter worth $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 70,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLBC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.88. 93 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,183. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $123.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as remote deposits.

