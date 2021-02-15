Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $18.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 45.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 201,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.