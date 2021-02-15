Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) PT Raised to $1.50

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from $0.85 to $1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pipestone Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

Shares of Pipestone Energy stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Pipestone Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.