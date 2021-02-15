Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) PT Raised to $1.50

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from $0.85 to $1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pipestone Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of Pipestone Energy stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Pipestone Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

