Piper Sandler Comments on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RARE. Bank of America downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.81.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $150.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.64. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $314,827.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,243 shares of company stock worth $4,984,427 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

