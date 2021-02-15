Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.63.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,492. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.44. 209,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $76.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.