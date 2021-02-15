Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.10. Ping Identity reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PING shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

NYSE:PING traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.25. 21,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,962. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. Ping Identity has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $30,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,222,901 shares of company stock valued at $139,111,893. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Ping Identity by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

