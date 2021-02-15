Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 914,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $16,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,859,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after buying an additional 840,427 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,301,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 33.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,107,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 276,464 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,111,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 267,051 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after purchasing an additional 194,554 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

