Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the January 14th total of 311,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Phoenix Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Phoenix Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNK traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,741. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. Phoenix Tree has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases apartments from property owners and rents them to residents and corporate clients in the People's Republic of China. It designs, renovates, and furnishes apartments; and provides WiFi, 24/7 resident support, and common area maintenance and utilities to the residents, as well as repair and maintenance for private rooms.

