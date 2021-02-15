Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 607,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57,985 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 3.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 867,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,741,082. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

